A Great Labor Day Forecast!

This morning temperatures are in the upper 60s to low 70s with mostly clear skies. We have a light wind out of the south which will stay with us during the day but also rising the dew points meaning it will feel more humid during the day. Besides the face that Labor Day may be more a bit more uncomfortable outside, it will be mostly sunny and warmer! A perfect time to go do outdoor activities since we will not see rain/storms.
A dry pattern will stay around the next few days until near the end of this week when a system will bring us rain and storms.
Feeling like summer this week with warm temperatures and sticky outside, we are watching for another round of cooler weather by the weekend.
-Lisa
