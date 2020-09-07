Freeze Pops with Good Cops event in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Expanding Small Businesses, LLC. will host “Movies in the Park” later this week.
The theme for this event is “Freeze Pops with Good Cops”, which will be held September 12.
The featured movie will be Black Panther.
The event will take place at 1101 West North in Sikeston from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
By hosting this event, Expanding Small Businesses, LLC hopes to promote more positivity between police and citizens in the community.
“As we entered the year of 2020, citizens around the world has been horribly distracted. One of the biggest distractions is the death of George Floyd. George Floyd’s death has horribly destroyed the police relations within the African American community. My mission is teaching our children within the community that our officers are here to both “Protect & Serve”. With all the negativity exposed through the media, I believe we should begin to promote more positivity,” said Jasmine Sales, founder of Expanding Small Businesses, LLC.
Lowes, UPS Store, Imos Pizza, Unilever, Taco Bell, Walmart and Buffalo Wild Wings have already donated to this event.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.