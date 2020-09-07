Freeze Pops with Good Cops event in Sikeston

“As we entered the year of 2020, citizens around the world has been horribly distracted. One of the biggest distractions is the death of George Floyd. George Floyd’s death has horribly destroyed the police relations within the African American community. My mission is teaching our children within the community that our officers are here to both “Protect & Serve”. With all the negativity exposed through the media, I believe we should begin to promote more positivity,” said Jasmine Sales, founder of Expanding Small Businesses, LLC.