Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 30 new COVID-19 cases

(KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Monday, September 7.
The health department said the positive cases are being isolated. The newly confirmed cases include:
Franklin County
- Females - one teenager and one in their 50s
- Males - one teenager and one in their 20s.
Williamson County
- Males - three teenagers, on in their 20s, four in their 30s, on in their 40s and one in their 50s.
- Females - three teenagers , on in their 20s, five in their 30s, one in their 50s, one in their 60s, two in their 70s and three in their 80s.
As of Monday, the total number of cases include 1,085 in Williamson County, including 23 deaths and 564 recoveries. In Franklin County, the total number of cases are 380, including one death and 239 recoveries.
