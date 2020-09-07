Egyptian Health Department reports 1 new COVID-19 case

(KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported one new case of COVID-19 in Saline County on Monday, September 7.
The new patient is a man in his 50s.
As of Monday, Saline County has reported a 188 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including three deaths.
White County has reported a total of 144 virus cases and Gallatin County has reported 68 positive cases, including two deaths.
Egyptian Health Department serves the following counties: Saline, White, Gallatin, Hamilton and Wayne.
