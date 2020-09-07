Egyptian Health Department reports 1 new COVID-19 case

The Egyptian Health Department reported one new case of COVID-19 in Saline County on Monday, September 7. (Source: Pexels)
By Marsha Heller | September 7, 2020 at 12:55 PM CDT - Updated September 7 at 12:55 PM

(KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported one new case of COVID-19 in Saline County on Monday, September 7.

The new patient is a man in his 50s.

As of Monday, Saline County has reported a 188 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including three deaths.

White County has reported a total of 144 virus cases and Gallatin County has reported 68 positive cases, including two deaths.

Egyptian Health Department serves the following counties: Saline, White, Gallatin, Hamilton and Wayne.

