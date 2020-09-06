1 Saline Co. resident, 2 more White Co. residents test positive for COVID-19

1 Saline Co. resident, 2 more White Co. residents test positive for COVID-19
The Egyptian Health Department reported three more COVID-19 cases on September 6. (Source: Live 5)
By Jessica Ladd | September 6, 2020 at 11:26 AM CDT - Updated September 6 at 11:26 AM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported three more COVID-19 cases on September 6.

The individuals include:

Saline County

  • One male, in his 30s, at home and in isolation

White County

  • One female, in her 30s, case status in progress
  • One female, in her 60s, case status in progress

To date, Saline County has had a total of 187 lab confirmed positives, including three deaths.

White County has had a total of 144 lab-confirmed positives, and Gallatin County has a total of 68 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.