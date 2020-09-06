REPORT: Cardinals nation mourns the loss of Hall of Famer Lou Brock

FILE - This May 17, 2017 file photo shows Lou Brock, a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' 1967 World Series championship team, taking part in a ceremony honoring the 50th anniversary of the victory before the start of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Boston Red Sox in St. Louis. Brock says he is free of cancer more than three months after the 78-year-old St. Louis Cardinals great announced he had been diagnosed with a type of blood cancer. Brock said in a statement Friday, July 28, 2017 that a doctor's diagnosis that he had conquered multiple myeloma was "the greatest news ever." (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, file)(Jeff Roberson | AP) (Source: AP)