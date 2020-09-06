2 people injured in Carbondale shooting

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - On September 6 at approximately 12:31 a.m. City of Carbondale Police officers responded to the 900 block of West Sycamore Street in reference to reports of shots fired.
Officers found two victims with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
The victims were taken to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for treatment of their injuries.
The investigation revealed there was a disturbance involving acquaintances when the shots were fired.
There is not any suspect information to provide at this time.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121.
