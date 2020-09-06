313 new COVID-19 cases in Ky.

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Sunday updated Kentuckians on the state’s continuing efforts to fight COVID-19.
As of 2 p.m. on September 6, Beshear announced at least 52,774 cases in the commonwealth, 313 of which were newly reported Sunday.
Forty-three of the newly reported cases were from children age 18 and younger, of which two were ages 5 and under.
The youngest was just 27 days old.
The Governor announced three more deaths on Sunday, bringing the death total to 996.
The deaths reported Sunday included a 75-year-old woman from Harlan County; an 81-year-old woman from Lewis County; and an 86-year-old man from Fayette County.
Due to limited reporting on Sundays and the federal Labor Day holiday on Monday, some information will be delayed until Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.