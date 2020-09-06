Monarch program at Giant City State Park

MAKANDA, Ill. (KFVS)- Every fall thousands of Monarch butterflies migrate south to Central Mexico.
The butterflies tend to stop at Giant City State Park.
The park is urging people to come out and help the University of Kansas track the migrating Monarchs by participating in a tagging program.
Anytime between 8:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m. during the month of September, those wishing to participate can stop by the Giant City Visitor Center for a quick tutorial and a map.
Participants will be encouraged to head out to a designated field to try catching a Monarch or two, then bring the Monarchs back to the Visitor Center to tag and release with park staff.
Nets, butterfly cages, instructions and tags will all be provided.
For more information, please call 618-457-4836.
