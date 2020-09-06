Heartland under-aged driver crashes SUV; one teen dead

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - An unlicensed 15 year-old driver crashed an SUV in Randolph County, leaving one 14 year-old girl dead and a 5 year-old and the driver injured.
The preliminary investigation shows that the 15 year old was driving too fast east on Moffet Road near Valley Steel Road, when she lost control on the gravel.
She was ejected from the 2003 Silver Chevrolet SUV, and sustained life threatening injuries. The passenger, the 14 year-old, was partially ejected, she was pronounced dead on the scene.
The 5 year old girl was not in a car seat, and neither the 15 year-old nor the 14 year-old were wearing seat belts.
The 15 year-old has been charged with:
- no valid drivers license,
- failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident,
- improper lane usage,
- operating an uninsured vehicle,
- failure to wear seat belt
- failure to secure a child in a child restraint
