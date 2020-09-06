Heartland Girl Scout hosts Lead Like A GIRL Summit

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois high school students are taking part in the Lead Like a GIRL Summit.
The event, held at Mackie’s Pizza in Marion, is two and a half days and full of activities and speeches from professionals representing a variety of industries.
Victoria Shore, a Girl Scout and high school senior from Marion, planned the event to earn The Girl Scout Gold Award.
Shore hopes those who attend learn more about possible career options and take away skills to help navigate their futures.
“I knew that I wanted to do something with female empowerment and bring a project like this to girls of Southern Illinois, because I have gone to things like this but they’re in Missouri or they’re multiple hours away, and girls here don’t always get the opportunity to go to things like that,” said Shore.
To keep everyone safe at the event, participants and speakers wore masks and kept space in between themselves. Temperatures were checked at the door.
According to Shore, only six percent of Girl Scouts earn the Gold Award. To receive the honor, she must also complete 80 hours of service.
