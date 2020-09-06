First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Our weather looks to stay dry and mainly tranquil for the next few days, but it will be getting warmer and more humid due to high pressure aloft and southerly winds at the surface. Highs this afternoon look to be about 85 to 90, with dew points rising into the upper 60s. Other than some passing high clouds, skies should remain mostly clear. On Monday a weak system will bring some clouds and showers just to our north…..but right now it looks like any significant chance of rain will stay north of I-64. Highs on Monday afternoon may touch 90 again in some areas…with dew points near 70….so more like summer than fall.