First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

It looks like we’ll be able to finish out the weekend (and beyond) with a continuation of our warm, dry pattern. Temps and dew points continue to edge back into ‘summertime’ territory: we should be close to 90 the next couple of afternoons. Meanwhile a big pattern shift in the jet stream will be developing to our west, but it won’t affect us until later in the week. On Monday a band of showers and storms looks like it will be moving from central IL into Indiana, but should stay just north of I-64.
Over the next couple of days a deep upper low will drop into the Rockies with cold and snow….and then it will begin to inch eastward. The low’s progress continues to slow on our weather models…and now doesn’t begin to affect our region until Wednesday night or Thursday. Until then it looks like it will be warm and dry. Thursday and Friday now look more active with showers and thunderstorms…and a cooling trend as a cold front moves slowly east. Showers are now expected to push out by Saturday morning, leaving behind a pleasant pattern for the rest of the weekend.
