First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

It looks like we’ll be able to finish out the weekend (and beyond) with a continuation of our warm, dry pattern. Temps and dew points continue to edge back into ‘summertime’ territory: we should be close to 90 the next couple of afternoons. Meanwhile a big pattern shift in the jet stream will be developing to our west, but it won’t affect us until later in the week. On Monday a band of showers and storms looks like it will be moving from central IL into Indiana, but should stay just north of I-64.