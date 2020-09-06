First Alert: Dry and warmer on Sunday, chance of rain mid-week.

(KFVS) - Our weather looks to stay dry and mainly tranquil for the next few days.
It will be getting warmer and more humid as the week goes on.
Highs this afternoon look to be about 85 to 90, with dew points rising into the upper 60s.
Other than some passing high clouds, skies should remain mostly clear.
On Monday a weak system will bring some clouds and showers just to our north…..but right now it looks like any significant chance of rain will stay north of I-64.
Highs on Monday afternoon may touch 90 again in some areas…with dew points near 70….so more like summer than fall.
More active weather will develop by mid week.
Showers and possible thunderstorms look to develop by Wednesday….should peak on Thursday…and should end by Friday morning.
This timing is subject to change, however, as this storm won’t develop for another couple of days.
It should be moving out by the end of the week, making for a pleasant and cooler pattern for next weekend.
