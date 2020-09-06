Bi-County Health reports 12 more COVID-19 cases

By Jessica Ladd | September 6, 2020 at 12:24 PM CDT - Updated September 6 at 12:24 PM

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 12 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Franklin-Williamson county region.

The newly confirmed cases by county, gender, and age are as follows:

Franklin County

  • Females: One child and one in their 60s

Williamson County

  • Males: One teenager, one in their 20s, one in their 30s, one in their 40s, and one in their 70s
  • Females: One teenager, one in their 20s, and three in their 40s

To date, there have been a total of 1059 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 376 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including 23 deaths in Williamson County and one death in Franklin County related to COVID-19.

Of these positive cases, 564 have recovered in Williamson County and 239 have recovered in Franklin County.

