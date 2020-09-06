Bi-County Health reports 12 more COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 12 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Franklin-Williamson county region.
The newly confirmed cases by county, gender, and age are as follows:
Franklin County
- Females: One child and one in their 60s
Williamson County
- Males: One teenager, one in their 20s, one in their 30s, one in their 40s, and one in their 70s
- Females: One teenager, one in their 20s, and three in their 40s
To date, there have been a total of 1059 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 376 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including 23 deaths in Williamson County and one death in Franklin County related to COVID-19.
Of these positive cases, 564 have recovered in Williamson County and 239 have recovered in Franklin County.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.