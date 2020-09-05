1 person injured in 2 vehicle crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - On September 5 at 2:29 a.m. Illinois State Police responded to the scene of a two vehicle crash on Interstate 57 Northbound near milepost 96.
A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred:
A 2008 Maroon Honda Accord driven by Flossie Junior, 62, of Hot Springs, Arkansas, was traveling north, in the right lane, on Interstate 57 near milepost 96 in Jefferson County.
A 2020 White Freightliner Truck Tractor Trailer Combination driven by Manjit Grewal, 41, of Brampton Ontario, was also traveling north on Interstate 57 at milepost 96 in the passing lane.
Grewal failed to notice Junior and merged back to the driving lane, and striked her vehicle.
Junior lost control and spun into the median.
Grewal was uninjured.
Junior was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries.
Grewal was cited for Improper Lane Usage.
