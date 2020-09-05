Traffic backed-up on I-24 at 60mm in Trigg County

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A vehicle crashed on I-24 eastbound at the 60 mile marker in the extended work zone in Trigg County.
The vehicle is off the roadway and eastbound traffic is moving slowly through the area at this time.
There is a heavy police presence at this location.
Traffic has backed up at least two miles from the crash site.
Motorists should use caution in the area.
Estimated duration is two hours.
At this time there is no impact on westbound traffic.
To avoid the traffic backup, motorists in the Paducah area heading eastbound into Tennessee should consider a self-detour at I-24 Exit 25 near Calvert City to I-69 South to the Draffenville Exit, then east along U.S. 68 to return to I-24 at Cadiz Exit 65.
