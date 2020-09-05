First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

The week ahead will bring a major pattern shift to the middle of country, with places like Wyoming and Colorado going from summer to winter in 48 hours. As a big upper low cuts off to our west…a slow-moving front and southerly flow will slowly approach later in the week. Models continue to disagree on details but it still looks like showers and thunderstorms will be possible by Wednesday and Thursday….perhaps lingering into Friday depending on the speed of this system. Temps will cool behind the front as well. Right now it looks like next weekend will be very nice.