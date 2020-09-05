First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

A dry, pleasant pattern will stay with us for the Labor Day weekend, although it will be gradually warming each day. High pressure overhead today will keep it sunny and pleasant, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s and dew points staying mainly below 60. This will be a nice Saturday evening with temps in the 70s and very little breeze. Sunday and Monday will get a bit warmer and more humid each day as southerly winds develop and dew points begin to slowly rebound. Highs by Monday afternoon look to be back in the 85 to 90 range.
The week ahead will bring a major pattern shift to the middle of country, with places like Wyoming and Colorado going from summer to winter in 48 hours. As a big upper low cuts off to our west…a slow-moving front and southerly flow will slowly approach later in the week. Models continue to disagree on details but it still looks like showers and thunderstorms will be possible by Wednesday and Thursday….perhaps lingering into Friday depending on the speed of this system. Temps will cool behind the front as well. Right now it looks like next weekend will be very nice.
