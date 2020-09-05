First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

The remainder of the holiday weekend looks to stay mainly dry and quiet, but it will be getting gradually warmer as an upper level ridge develops, and a light southerly wind begins to blow in higher dew points/humidity levels. Highs on Sunday look to make it into the mid to upper 80s…..with upper 80s to near 90 by Monday and Tuesday afternoons. Dew points will be gradually rising as well, and it will be more typically humid again by about Tuesday. A couple rounds of showers may be passing just to the north of our area, but right now it looks like we’ll stay dry.