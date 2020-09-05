First Alert: Pleasant Labor Day weekend ahead

(KFVS) - A dry, pleasant pattern will stay with us for the Labor Day weekend, although it will be gradually warming each day.
It will be sunny and pleasant today today with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s and dew points staying mainly below 60.
It will be a nice Saturday evening with temps in the 70s and very little breeze.
Sunday and Monday will get a bit warmer and more humid each day as southerly winds develop and dew points begin to slowly rebound.
Temperatures will climb back up to the 85 to 90 degree range on Monday.
The week ahead will bring a major pattern shift to the middle of country, with places like Wyoming and Colorado going from summer to winter in 48 hours.
It still looks like showers and thunderstorms will be possible by Wednesday and Thursday….perhaps lingering into Friday.
Temps will cool behind the front as well.
Right now it looks like next weekend will be very nice.
