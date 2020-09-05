Egyptian Health Department reports 3 more COVID-19 cases

By Jessica Ladd | September 5, 2020 at 11:43 AM CDT - Updated September 5 at 11:43 AM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported three more COVID-19 cases on September 5.

The individuals include:

Saline County

  • One male, in his teens, at home and in isolation

White County

  • Two females, in their 50s, at home and in isolation

To date, Saline County has had a total of 186 lab confirmed positives, including three deaths.

White County has had a total of 142 lab-confirmed positives and Gallatin County has a total of 68 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

