1 dead in ATV, UTV crash in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - On September 4 at proximity 10:08 p.m., deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s office responded to a traffic crash on Campground Rd. near Ava.
A preliminary investigation was conducted.
Joshua Pierce, 42 of Ava, was driving a UTV southbound on Campground Rd.
Jeremy Pierce, 44, of Ava, was driving an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) northbound on the same road.
The vehicles collided head on.
Joshua sustained injury and was flown to a St. Louis area hospital.
Jeremy was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Jackson County Ambulance Service and the Ava Fire Department.
