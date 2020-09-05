52,464 COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky,

KENTUCKY. (KFVS) - Gov. Beshear stated that there were at least 52,464 COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, 790 of which were newly reported Saturday.
“Now that the weekend is here, it is critical that Kentuckians take the steps necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Gov. Beshear said. “While our positivity rate is lower at 4.22%, we still have nearly 800 new cases. We need everyone to keep gatherings to less than 10 people, wash your hands frequently, social distance and wear a mask.”
Gov. Beshear reported six new deaths Saturday. 993 people have died related to the disease.
“We have sadly lost six more Kentuckians,” Gov. Beshear said. “Please light your homes and places of business up green tonight to show compassion for these Kentuckians and their families.”
