Collision with victim flown to trauma center

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - At 5:30 a.m. on September 5, deputies received a report that a crash victim was at the hospital and would be flown to a region trauma center for treatment.
One officer was able to interview the victim for a short time prior to her being air lifted by Air Evac to Nashville, Tennessee.
Katherine Scarbrough stated that she had lost control somewhere on old WPA Road, KY 1890.
She said she was able to free herself and get to her parents’ residence.
She said that she was alone in her vehicle.
Her parents were able to get her to the hospital.
Deputies had difficulty in locating the scene of the collision.
The scene was located East of Gaines Ln on KY 1890. The scene was in a wooded area and trees were blocking the view of the vehicle.
23-year-old Katherine Scarbrough of Mayfield, was transported to Vanderbilt University Trauma Center for treatment of her injuries.
She was in serious but stable condition at the time of this release.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.