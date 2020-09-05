Church hit after shots fired in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A shots fired investigation is underway in Cape Girardeau.
Sergeant Hann said police received several reports of shots being fired Friday night, but the only one they could confirm was a report around 3:45 a.m.
Callers in the area of Jefferson and South Sprigg heard multiple gun shots.
There are no direct witnesses or suspects.
Officers canvassed the area and located evidence that shots were fired near Sprigg and William.
One bullet struck St. Mary’s Church.
Police are still investigating.
