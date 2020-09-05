Bi-County Health reports 2 more COVID-19 related deaths

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths in the Franklin-Williamson County region on September 5.
The individuals are two males, one in his 80s and one in his 90s, both are from a long term care facility in Williamson County who were previously confirmed to have acquired the disease.
The positive individuals are currently being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender, age and county are as follows:
Franklin County
- Females: One in their 40s, one in their 50s, and one in their 60s
- Males: One in their 50s
Williamson County
- Females: One in their 30s, three in their 50s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s, and one in their 90s
- Males: One in their 50s, one in their 60s, and one in their 70s
To date, there have been a total of 1049 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 374 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including 23 deaths in Williamson County and one death in Franklin County.
Of these positive cases, 564 have recovered in Williamson County and 239 have recovered in Franklin County.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.