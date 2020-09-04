S7HD reports 14 new COVID-19 cases

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is confirming 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.
Four cases are from Johnson County, three cases are from Massac County, one is from Pope County, two are from Pulaski County, and four are from Union County.
Southern Seven Health Department is reporting 5 new recovered cases of COVID-19 in the region.
There are 673 individuals from the Southern Seven region who have recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States.
S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 852 cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic in the United States.
There are 152 active cases.
Southern Seven reports 24 deaths reported in the region since the start of the pandemic.
