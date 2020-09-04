Shawnee College to announce new president at upcoming board meeting

By Amber Ruch | September 4, 2020 at 12:10 PM CDT - Updated September 4 at 12:10 PM

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Shawnee Community College will announce its new president at the September board meeting.

The meeting will be Tuesday, September 8 at 5:30 p.m.

Over the past several months, the board and a presidential search committee made up of local residents worked to review candidate applications and select finalists for interviews to fill the open position.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the meeting is being conducted via video conference. You can click here to watch. The phone number for audio is 1-312-626-6799 and when prompted, enter conference ID 119290368 and press #.

The community is encouraged to attend remotely.

