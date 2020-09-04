Sept. 4 declared Mo. Blood Donation Day

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri joined a list of states proclaiming a Blood Donation Day.
Missouri Blood Donation Day will be September 4. This is in response to the blood shortage crisis.
Drivers are being held across the country with social distancing and COVID-19 measures in place. You can click here for more information on where to donate.
You can click here for a full list of states with Blood Donation Days.
National Blood Donation Week is September 1-7.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.