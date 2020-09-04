Rte. 51/Chester Bridge to have 25-ton weight limit due to deterioration

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation said weight limit signs will be installed on the Route 51/Chester Bridge starting on Tuesday, September 8.
The department said recent inspections showed deterioration. Weight limits on the bridge will be reduced to 25 tons.
According to MoDOT, a regular SEMI truck weighs 40 tons and loads of grain/grain co-products can legally run up to 10 percent heavier than “normal” load weights.
The bridge will remain open to traffic and is safe for travel. MoDOT said plans for bridge repairs are underway.
