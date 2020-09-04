Ribbon cutting to be held for Bob Leeper Pedestrian Bridge in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held for the Bob Leeper Pedestrian Bridge on September 11.
The ceremony will be at 11 a.m.
Attendees are asked to park on the Stuart Nelson Park side of the bridge near the ball fields, wear facial coverings and maintain social distancing.
The contractor worked for several weeks to set in place the 110-foot long pedestrian bridge over Perkins Creek. This bridge connects the more than 5 miles of the city’s Greenway Trail to McCracken County’s 1.5-mile trail loop.
The bridge and trail approach follow an abandoned rail bed of the Chicago, St. Louis and New Orleans Railroad Company.
The bridge is named in honor of former McCracken County Judge-Executive Bob Leeper who worked to coordinate the public-private partnership for this bridge. It honors Leeper’s three decades of community service as judge-executive, Kentucky state senator and city commissioner.
The bridge is open for the public’s use.
