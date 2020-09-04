5,368 new cases of COVID-19; Ill. Dept. of Health says backlog of tests worked through

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 5,368 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, September 4, including 29 additional deaths.
The newly reported deaths included some from the Heartland: a man in his 60s from Perry County, a woman in her 80s from Williamson County and a woman in her 90s from Williamson County.
According to IDPH, a slowdown in data processing within its systems earlier this week affected the reporting of tests due to the large volume of testing in the state.
They said the systems are now fixed and the backlog is clear.
While the slowdown did delay the reporting of some additional aggregate numbers, IDPH said it did not affect the reporting of positive or negative results to individuals in any way.
IDPH reported a total of 245,371 cases, including 8,143 deaths.
As of Thursday night, 1,621 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 360 patients were in the ICU and 155 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Currently, a total of 4,309,941 tests COVID-19 tests have been performed in Illinois.
