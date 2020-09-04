Mult. vehicles involved in crash on I-57 southbound in Franklin Co., Ill.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 57 southbound on Friday morning.
According to the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, it happened at mile marker 67, north of the West Frankfort Exit.
Trooper Bridget Rice with Illinois State Police said southbound traffic is being diverted onto Route 14. Southbound drivers are asked to exit at Sesser to completely avoid the area as traffic is backed up north of mile post 75.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.