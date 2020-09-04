Mo. Department of Conservation sets framework for bear hunting

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Conservation Commission approved a proposed hunting framework by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) for a potential future black bear season in Missouri on Sept. 4.
The Commission is asking for final public input Oct. 16 through Nov. 14.
If the season framework is approved, the earliest a season could occur is fall 2021 and would be limited to Missouri residents.
“With Missouri’s growing black bear population, a limited and highly regulated black bear hunting season will be an essential part of population management in the future as Missouri’s bear numbers continue to grow,” said MDC Furbearer Biologist Laura Conlee. “The timing and length of the season, restrictive methods, and permit allocation coupled with a harvest quota will initially be limited to ensure a sustainable harvest of our growing bear population.”
MDC proposed the limited and highly regulated hunting season framework for black bears following several years of public comment opportunities related to black bear management, including black bear informational open houses in 2019, and a public input process this spring to inform development of the proposed hunting season framework.
MDC is asking for final public comments.
The Commission-proposed regulations for the hunting framework will be published in the Oct. 15 edition of the Missouri Register and open for public comments Oct. 16 through Nov. 14 at mdc.mo.gov/about-regulations/wildlife-code-missouri/proposed-regulation-changes.
Comments received will then be summarized and presented for final consideration at the Commission’s December meeting.
If approved, the new regulations would become effective Feb. 28, 2021.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.