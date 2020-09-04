Great looking Labor Day Weekend!

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Evening. A cold front has moved through the area and drier, cooler air is filtering into the Heartland. This will make the upcoming Labor Day Weekend very nice. For this evening we will see skies clear and temperatures cool off after sunset. Readings will fall through the 60s by the late evening hours.
We will see sunny skies throughout the day on Saturday. With the dry air in place, this will allow for temperatures to warm into the 80s. Clear skies will continue overnight tomorrow night allowing for temperatures to cool off again into the 50s in many areas. Skies will be sunny again on Sunday and this will help warm the air into the middle 80s in most areas Sunday afternoon. With the drier air in place, the heat index will likely be at or slightly cooler than the actual air temperature.
With mostly sunny skies on Labor Day highs will likely reach the middle upper 80s but the heat index should not be an issue. A front will move into the area by mid week allowing for a few showers and storms as well as cooler temperatures.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.