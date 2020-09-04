Great looking Labor Day Weekend!

We will see sunny skies throughout the day on Saturday. With the dry air in place, this will allow for temperatures to warm into the 80s. Clear skies will continue overnight tomorrow night allowing for temperatures to cool off again into the 50s in many areas. Skies will be sunny again on Sunday and this will help warm the air into the middle 80s in most areas Sunday afternoon. With the drier air in place, the heat index will likely be at or slightly cooler than the actual air temperature.