Graves County COVID-19 cases increase to 664

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The Graves County Health Department has announced six new cases of COVID-19 in Graves County.
This brings the county total to 664.
“Continue to be careful around others even people that you know and use good hygiene.” said Kathy Gifford, Nurse Supervisor for the local health department.
“When around people that are not under your roof you should social distance for your sake as well as their sake. It does not matter if they are a relative.” commented Noel Coplen, Director of the local health department.
