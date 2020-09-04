Gov. Parson orders flags at half-staff in honor of St. Louis police officer Tamarris L. Bohannon

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson ordered U.S. and Missouri flags to be flown at half-staff at government buildings in St. Louis on Sunday, September 6.
This is in honor of St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Tammaris L. Bohannon.
“At only 29 years of age, Officer Tamarris Bohannon had already established himself as a model public servant and law enforcement officer. In just four years with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, he was honored twice with the Department’s Award of Excellence and twice as Officer of the Month,” Governor Parson said. “Officer Bohannon’s courage, commitment to excellence in policing, and devotion to his young family and the St. Louis community are his lasting legacy. We will never forget all of the good Officer Bohannon accomplished in his brief time with us.”
The flags will be flown at half-staff on the day Officer Bohannon is laid to rest.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.