Gov. Parson orders flags at half-staff in honor of St. Louis police officer Tamarris L. Bohannon

“At only 29 years of age, Officer Tamarris Bohannon had already established himself as a model public servant and law enforcement officer. In just four years with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, he was honored twice with the Department’s Award of Excellence and twice as Officer of the Month,” Governor Parson said. “Officer Bohannon’s courage, commitment to excellence in policing, and devotion to his young family and the St. Louis community are his lasting legacy. We will never forget all of the good Officer Bohannon accomplished in his brief time with us.”