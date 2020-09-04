Gatlinburg SkyBridge unfurls American Flag for Labor Day

Let us know in the comments where you are viewing from. 🇺🇸 The Flag will be unfurled from the SkyBridge at 8:20 AM EST in honor of all the workers across America that make this great country function on a daily basis! (Labor Day)🇺🇸 We will also keep the flag waiving high above Gatlinburg through September 11th to serve as a symbol honoring the victims of 9-11-2001. 🇺🇸 Thanks for tuning in!!! 🇺🇸