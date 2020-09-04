First Alert Friday Forecast

A cold front is pushing southeast through the region early this morning. There is a chance of a few showers through about sunrise as the front pushes through (especially in the Bootheel, NW Tn and W Ky) but behind the front northerly breezes will blow in some lower dew point/less humid air which will make for a pleasant early fall weekend. Highs today will be around 80, and lows tonight will likely drop below 60 except perhaps near Kennett and Caruthersville. The holiday weekend is looking mainly sunny and warm and dry…..although dew points will be slowly inching back up by Sunday and Monday.
The pattern for next week continues to be a challenge thanks to major differences between the major forecast models. The favored scenario has a deep upper trough digging into the southern plains and then slowly moving through our region about mid-week. If this verifies, it will bring a period of wet and unsettled weather from about Tuesday evening through Thursday or so. Locally heavy rainfall may be an issue, so this will have to be monitored. The trough would also bring a slow-moving cold front, so it would be warmer on Tuesday but then cooler the rest of the week behind the front.
