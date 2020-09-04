First Alert Friday Forecast

The pattern for next week continues to be a challenge thanks to major differences between the major forecast models. The favored scenario has a deep upper trough digging into the southern plains and then slowly moving through our region about mid-week. If this verifies, it will bring a period of wet and unsettled weather from about Tuesday evening through Thursday or so. Locally heavy rainfall may be an issue, so this will have to be monitored. The trough would also bring a slow-moving cold front, so it would be warmer on Tuesday but then cooler the rest of the week behind the front.