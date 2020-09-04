First Alert Friday Forecast

A cold front moved through early this morning with a few showers….but was pushing off to the southeast by late morning. Slightly cooler but significantly less humid (lower dew point) air is blowing in behind the front, and will make for a pleasant ‘early fall’ type weekend. The next 24 hours will be the coolest, as we’ll gradually warm up again over the long weekend….but skies look to stay mainly clear until Monday or Tuesday afternoons….with very little chance of rain until about mid-week.
The pattern for next week continues to be a challenge thanks to major differences between the major forecast models. The favored scenario has a deep upper trough digging into the southern plains and then slowly moving through our region about mid-week. If this verifies, it will bring a period of wet and unsettled weather from about Tuesday evening through Thursday or so. Locally heavy rainfall may be an issue, so this will have to be monitored. The trough would also bring a slow-moving cold front, so it would be warmer on Tuesday but then cooler the rest of the week behind the front.
