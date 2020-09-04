Egyptian Health Department reports 18 new cases of COVID-19

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of 18 Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Saline County has 10 cases, Gallatin County has one case, and White County has seven cases.
To date, Saline County has had a total of 185 lab confirmed positives, including 3 deaths.
White County has had a total of 140 lab-confirmed positives.
Gallatin County has a total of 68 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including 2 deaths.
