Egyptian Health Department reports 18 new cases of COVID-19
By Ashley Smith | September 4, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT - Updated September 4 at 5:27 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of 18 Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Saline County has 10 cases, Gallatin County has one case, and White County has seven cases.

To date, Saline County has had a total of 185 lab confirmed positives, including 3 deaths.

White County has had a total of 140 lab-confirmed positives.

Gallatin County has a total of 68 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including 2 deaths.

