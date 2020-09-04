Dorena-Hickman Ferry to close until 2pm for ramp work

HICKMAN, Ky. (KFVS) - The Dorena-Hickman Ferry halted service on Friday, September 4 until 2 p.m. for concrete work on the Kentucky Landing ramp.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, low water in recent weeks created issues with vehicles getting on and off the ferry.
A concrete crew was on site on Friday to extend the ramp.
The ferry will provide timely notice should service be able to resume earlier than expected. You can click here to follow KYTC on Facebook. Drivers can also call 731-693-0210 to check the ferry’s operating status.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Ky. with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Mo.
Route trip passage for passenger vehicles is $14 with additional tolls for trucks, motor homes and vehicles pulling trailers. There are discounts for vehicles making return crossings.
The ferry is operated by the Mississippi County Port Authority with funding support from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.