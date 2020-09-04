51,677 COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky

KENTUCKY. (KFVS) - As of 4 p.m. Sept. 4, Gov. Beshear reported that there are at least 51,677 COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
809 were newly reported Friday.
“We’re trying to keep our businesses open and get our economy to bounce back. We’re going to get our kids back in school later this month. We’re trying to get high school sports up and going and keep them going,” said Gov. Beshear. “So we really need you to help us on all the other things like wearing a mask, washing your hands frequently and social distancing.”
Gov. Beshear also reported 11 new deaths Friday, raising the total to 987 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
The deaths reported Friday include an 82-year-old woman from Hardin County.
“I know how much we all want to see our families and friends for this holiday, but for one year, we need to prioritize making sure every person we care about is around to celebrate with us next year,” said Gov. Beshear. “We have already lost so many Kentuckians, and I don’t want that loss to be even greater. It will be if we have a spike in cases.”
At least 10,587 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
