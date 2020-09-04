Columbus officers recognized for PCR for helping save child shot in the chest

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A pair of Columbus officers are being recognized by Piedmont Columbus Regional as their First Friday Heroes for their work in saving a child who had been shot.
Officer Seth Cole responded to a call in which a young girl was shot in the chest. Corporal Ashley Still later responded to the scene and they both provided first aid and covered the wound to stop the bleeding, possibly saving the child’s life.
The child was taken to PCR’s Pediatric Emergency Department where she was stabilized and later flown to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, where she was released two days later after making a full recovery.
PCR is planning a special ceremony at a later date to officially recognize Ofc. Cole and Cpl. Still.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.