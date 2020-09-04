Students celebrate College Colors Day

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Each year, the Friday before Labor Day is a celebration for collegiate students and alumni across the country. It’s National College Colors Day where fans can show support of their alma mater.
“Without there being football and fall sports, we felt like it was important to take an extra step to encourage everybody to show their school spirit,” said Associate athletic director Nate Saverino.
He stated the purpose of College Colors Day is to get everyone to wear school apparel. “You want to encourage and promote wearing licensed goods. So officially licensed merchandise. Just showing your school spirit by wearing your college colors and college gear on this day every year.”
On the campus of Southeast Missouri State University, students are taking the time to represent the Redhawks by wearing red and black.
Student Kevin Adams said why he thinks it’s important to represent your Alma Mater. “One of the great things about school spirit, at least in my humble opinion, is it unites us. And it gives us something to bond over.”
Adams said no matter what we believe in, in these trying times, we should all come together. “If you are a SEMO student, we are all apart of the same team. I think that’s good to remember, and it’s good to encourage that spirit.”
This year SEMO alum Cederic the Entertainer got involved and sent in a video wearing Redhawks gear.
