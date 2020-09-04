Cleveland PD officer shot, killed Thursday night identified

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department officer killed in a Thursday night shooting is James Skernivitz, City of Sandusky Police Department shared in a Friday morning Facebook post.
The post said Skernivitz was 53 years old.
“This one hurts,” Follmer said on the scene.
Skernivitz spent 25 years working on the police force and was currently serving as a detective, according to the post.
“Cleveland lost one of its finest tonight in the line of duty,” Calvin Williams, Cleveland Police Chief, said Thursday.
Skernivitz was pronounced dead at MetroHealth hospital late Thursday evening, according to police.
His family has been notified.
Call 911 or the Cleveland Homicide Unit at 216-623-5464 or Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME with any tips.
The Cleveland FBI shared tweet stating that a reward is available for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
