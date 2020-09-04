Body found near Trenton Ill. identified

CENTRAILIA, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois State Police (ISP) have identified remains found on August 28 as Charity M. Greene, a 46-year-old female of Harlan County, Kentucky.
The remains were found in the ditch of the Illinois Route 160 on-ramp to New United States Route 50 westbound near Trenton Ill..
An autopsy was completed on Saturday, August 29, 2020 with final results still pending.
ISP DCI Zone 8 continues to lead the death investigation and is requesting information from the public regarding Greene’s whereabouts leading up to the discovery of her body.
This case remains under active investigation and no additional information is available for release currently.
Anyone with information is asked to contact ISP DCI Zone 8 at (217)-342-7879 or William.sandusky@illinois.gov.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.