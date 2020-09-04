Bi-County Health Department reports 6 deaths, 57 new COVID-19 cases

Bi-County Health Department reports 6 deaths, 57 new COVID-19 cases
The six people who died were from two separate long term care facilities in Williamson County. (Source: NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)
By Ashley Smith | September 4, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT - Updated September 4 at 5:41 PM

WILLIAMSON & FRANKLIN COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of 57 new cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths in the Franklin-Williamson County region.

The six people who died were from two separate long term care facilities in Williamson County.

16 of the new COVID-19 cases are from Franklin County, and 41 are from Williamson County.

There have been a total of 1039 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 370 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County.

At this time, there have been 21 deaths in Williamson County and 1 death in Franklin County.

564 have recovered in Williamson County and 239 have recovered in Franklin County.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.