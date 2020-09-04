Amtrak hit hard by COVID-19

CARBONDALE, IL. (KFVS) -Amtrak riders are going to have a different experience next time they ride the railways. Amtrak is making significant cuts to train services, along with employees.
According to Amtrak Spokesman Marc Magliari, furloughs across the country are happening. “Very tough decision for us because its leading to almost 2,000 layoffs across the country.”
Magliari said without the extra money coming in, the railway company can not operate the same amount of trains. “Without extra funding to run those trains it doesn’t make sense as a taxpayer supported entity and that’s what we are to run empty trains without extra funding to pay for them.”
If you plan on taking a trip soon, Amtrak has already updated their new schedule online for riders.
“In Carbondale about until the middle of next month, Amtrak trains, both the state sponsored trains and the city of New Orleans run daily two trips up, two trips back. Coming up starting next month there will still be the state supported daily train back and forth, but the city of New Orleans will run 3 days a week,” said Magliari.
The Saluki route, which runs through Carbondale, has already been experiencing a decline in ridership.
Last year, more than 65,000 passengers used the Carbondale Station. That is down from 72,000 back in 2017.
This year numbers have dropped dramatically due to COVID-19.
In 2019, The city of Carbondale received a 13.9 million-dollar federal grant to upgrade the terminal.
According to the cities website, the terminal could begin construction in 2021.
“We’ve outgrown the current station, so as ridership continues to recover and we hope it will, the current station is just too small.”
