What you need to know Sept. 3

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, September 3.
It’s a muggy, rainy morning for much of the Heartland. Wake-up temps are in the 70s.
Isolated patchy dense fog could be an issue for drivers in our northern and western counties this morning where rain has moved out.
This afternoon will be partly cloudy with highs in the 80s.
Some areas could see some sunshine, but isolated rain and storms are possible ahead of a cold front.
The cold front will move into the Heartland tonight into Friday with a slight chance of rain.
The rest of Friday and into the Labor Day Weekend will be cooler and sunny.
Unusually cool temperatures stick around next with more chances for rain and storms.
- Gov. Parson will be at Washington University School of Medicine on Thursday to discuss the new saliva-based COVID-19 test that was recently approved by the FDA. Parson will then travel to Jackson to meet with school officials.
- The federal government has told states to prepare for a coronavirus vaccine to be ready to distribute by Nov. 1.
- Perry County School District 32 has made the decision to move all learning online for two weeks due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.
- Local health care professionals expect to see an influx in the number of patients wanting a flu shot this year because the symptoms of the flu and COVID-19 can be so similar.
- The federal budget deficit will hit a record $3.3 trillion due to COVID-19 costs and the recession.
- Hurricane Nana is taking aim at Belize, where thousands are stocking up on food, water and construction materials.
- Thirteen men and a woman went on trial Wednesday in the 2015 attacks against the Charlie Hebdo satirical newspaper and a kosher supermarket in Paris that marked the beginning of a wave of violence by the Islamic State group in Europe.
- An Ohio sheriff says he is not going to tolerate shots being fired at his deputies and warns they will shoot back.
- A Pennsylvania couple says they are both nervous and excited to begin life as a family of 11 after the birth of their quadruplets.
- The Highway 61 Yard Sale may not officially be going on this year, but a lot of sellers have started setting up for an unofficial yard sale.
- Police share new suspect information in the murder investigation of a one-year-old Ohio boy.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.