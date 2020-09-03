What you need to know Sept. 3

By Marsha Heller | September 3, 2020 at 3:41 AM CDT - Updated September 3 at 3:41 AM

First Alert Weather

It’s a muggy, rainy morning for much of the Heartland. Wake-up temps are in the 70s.

Isolated patchy dense fog could be an issue for drivers in our northern and western counties this morning where rain has moved out.

This afternoon will be partly cloudy with highs in the 80s.

Some areas could see some sunshine, but isolated rain and storms are possible ahead of a cold front.

The cold front will move into the Heartland tonight into Friday with a slight chance of rain.

The rest of Friday and into the Labor Day Weekend will be cooler and sunny.

Unusually cool temperatures stick around next with more chances for rain and storms.

  • An Ohio sheriff says he is not going to tolerate shots being fired at his deputies and warns they will shoot back.
  • A Pennsylvania couple says they are both nervous and excited to begin life as a family of 11 after the birth of their quadruplets.
  • The Highway 61 Yard Sale may not officially be going on this year, but a lot of sellers have started setting up for an unofficial yard sale.
  • Police share new suspect information in the murder investigation of a one-year-old Ohio boy.

